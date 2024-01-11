Beijing: China will ease some visa requirements to make it easier for foreigners to travel for business, education and tourism, a move that comes as the government seeks to rejuvenate a slowing economy.
The National Immigration Administration outlined five steps including letting foreigners apply for re-entry visas, simplifying visa application, and allowing those who need to enter China urgently for work or other reasons to apply for port visas, or visa on arrival, China's state broadcaster reported Thursday.
The moves are part of China's broader efforts to attract foreign travellers since it reopened borders at the start of 2023 after pandemic restrictions lifted. The Asian nation has granted more countries visa-free entry in the past year, while stepping up direct flights with destinations overseas.
Other measures include:
* Allowing travellers to apply for visa extension or replacement at the nearest police station
* Exempting travellers who transit within 24 hours from border inspection at Beijing and other international airports