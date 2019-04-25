A blast was heard on Thursday from vacant land behind the magistrates court in the town of

COLOMBO: An explosion occurred in a town east of the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, on Thursday but there were no casualties, a police spokesman said.

Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said police were investigating the blast on empty land behind the magistrate's court in Pugoda, 40 km (25 miles).

"There was an explosion behind the court, we are investigating," he said, adding it was not a controlled explosion like other blasts in recent days.