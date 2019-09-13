The removal of Pakistan's name comes 48 years after the creation of Bangladesh

Image Credit: Social media

Dhaka: Forty-eight years after its Liberation War, Bangladesh has removed Pakistan's name from all the border pillars that were installed after the Partition in 1947.

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) completed the task with its own fund on the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The removal of Pakistan's name comes 48 years after the creation of Bangladesh following the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Now all Bangladeshi border pillars have been renamed BANGLADESH/BD instead of PAKISTAN/PAK, said a BGB media release.

After the separation of India-Pakistan, more than 8,000 border pillars were installed with the words Ind/Pak-India-Pakistan.

The pillars were erected in the border areas of Satkhira, Jessore, Chuadanga, Kushtia, Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Sunamganj, Sylhet, Brahmanbaria, Comilla and Chittagong.