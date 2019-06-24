There were no immediate reports of casualties after the quake

Indonesian villagers standing outside their damaged house after an earthquake struck Sarmi regency, in Indonesia's Papua province. on June 20 Image Credit: AFP

Jakarta: An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck in a remote area of Indonesia in the Banda Sea on Monday, the U.S.

Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no initial tsunami warnings.

The quake hit at a depth of 220 km (136 miles), the USGS said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected after the quake, which was initially recorded with a magnitude of 7.2.

Earlier, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Papua, in eastern Indonesia, on Monday, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake hit about 240 kilometres west of the town of Abepura in Papua province at 10.05am local time, at a depth of 21 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of casualties after the earthquake.

A shallower 6.3-magnitude hit the area last week, but the damage was not extensive.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

Last year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island killed more than 2,200 with a thousand more declared missing.