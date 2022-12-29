20221229 hotel fire
Firefighters and rescue workers gather at the site of a fire at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet. Image Credit: AFP

Phnom Penh: As many as 10 people have died in a fire at a Cambodian hotel-casino on the border of Thailand, police said Thursday.

The blaze at the Grand Diamond City casino-hotel in Poipet broke out late Wednesday night at around 11:30 pm local (1630 GMT), Cambodian police said.

20221229 fire hotel 2
People gather on a ledge as a fire burns around them at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet. Image Credit: AFP

A provisional police report seen by AFP said "about 10 people died and 30 people injured", adding that around 400 individuals were believed to be working at the casino.

Video footage shared online showed the massive complex ablaze, with some clips appearing to show people jumping from the burning building.

Copy of 750366-01-02-1672298870234
Fire burns around people on a ledge on the side of the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet on December 29, 2022. - As many as 10 people have died in a fire at a Cambodian hotel-casino on the border of Thailand, with photos showing groups desperately huddled on ledges as fierce flames surround them. (Photo by AFP) Image Credit: AFP
Copy of 750367-01-02-1672298872474
Rescue workers and security forces look up at a fire engulfing the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet on December 29, 2022. - As many as 10 people have died in a fire at a Cambodian hotel-casino on the border of Thailand, with photos showing groups desperately huddled on ledges as fierce flames surround them. (Photo by AFP) Image Credit: AFP
Copy of 750369-01-02-1672298865694
Fire burns around people on a ledge on the side of the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet on December 29, 2022. - As many as 10 people have died in a fire at a Cambodian hotel-casino on the border of Thailand, with photos showing groups desperately huddled on ledges as fierce flames surround them. (Photo by AFP) Image Credit: AFP
Copy of 750370-01-02-1672298875164
Firefighters spray water onto the site of a fire at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet on December 29, 2022. - As many as 10 people have died in a fire at a Cambodian hotel-casino on the border of Thailand, with photos showing groups desperately huddled on ledges as fierce flames surround them. (Photo by AFP) Image Credit: AFP
Copy of 750368-01-02-1672298868203
A major fire burns through the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet on December 29, 2022. - As many as 10 people have died in a fire at a Cambodian hotel-casino on the border of Thailand, with photos showing groups desperately huddled on ledges as fierce flames surround them. (Photo by AFP) Image Credit: AFP
View gallery as list

Local media reported that foreign nationals were inside the casino at the time of the fire.

A Thai foreign ministry source said they were coordinating closely with local authorities, with the injured transferred to hospitals in Thailand's Sa Kaeo province.

"The authorities have been trying to control the fire including by sending in firetrucks from the Thai side," they said.

A volunteer with Thai rescue group the Ruamkatanyu Foundation said the blaze started on the first floor but spread quickly along the carpets, leaping up through the multi-storey building.

The Grand Diamond City is one of a number of casino-hotels clustered along the Thai-Cambodian border.