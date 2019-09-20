Trump announced sanctions on the bank in the wake of the Aramco attacks in Saudi Arabia

Trump Image Credit: Bloomberg

Washington: President Donald Trump on Friday announced new sanctions on Iran's central bank, calling the measures the "highest" sanctions ever imposed on a foreign country by the United States.

Trump did not give any other details about the sanctions. He said US is always prepared, when asked about military options for Iran.

"We have just sanctioned the Iranian national bank," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, later clarifying that he was referring to the Iranian central bank.

"These are the highest sanctions ever imposed on a country," he said.