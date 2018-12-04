This one was indeed right, and readers called it “beautiful” and “touching”. The cartoon in April pictured Barbara Bush in heaven, being reunited with her daughter Pauline Robinson “Robin” Bush, who died of leukemia in 1953. The Bush parents had called Robin’s death, at age three, their greatest sorrow. In the new cartoon, George HW Bush, the former navy pilot and Second World War hero, has flown a TBM Avenger to the pearly gates to be reunited with wife and daughter. Ramsey was humbled by the praise that the cartoon drew, especially that of Jenna Bush Hager, the Bushes’ granddaughter. “This brought me such comfort this morning,” Hager wrote on Facebook, with a shared image of the cartoon. “I had the opportunity to talk with my grandpa about the afterlife. When I asked him whom he hoped to see when reunited, he replied: “I hope I see Robin, and I hope I see Barbara.”