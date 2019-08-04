The shooter has been killed; 16 others have been taken to hospital

Authorities work at the scene of a mass shooting, on Sunday, in Dayton, Ohio. Image Credit: AP

Ohio:Nine people were killed in a mass shooting early Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, police said, adding that the assailant was shot dead by responding officers.

The incident occurred shortly after 1am in the popular bar and nightlife Oregon district of the city, Police Lieutenant Colonel Matt Carper said.

"The shooter is deceased. There are nine others also deceased. At least 16 others went to area hospitals with injuries," the police department said on Twitter.

Miami Valley Hospital spokeswoman Terrea Little said 16 victims have been received at the hospital, but she couldn't confirm their conditions. Kettering Health Network spokeswoman Elizabeth Long said multiple victims from a shooting had been brought to system hospitals, but didn't have details on how many.

The Oregon District is a historic neighborhood near downtown Dayton that's home to entertainment options, including bars, restaurants and theaters. Police have not said where in the district the shooting took place.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

