Washington: A gunman armed with a rifle killed 20 people at a Walmart in El Paso City and wounded more than two dozen before being arrested, after the latest US mass shooting sent panicked shoppers fleeing.

Many of those in the busy store were buying back-to-school supplies when they were caught up in the rampage, which came just six days after a teenage gunman killed three people at a food festival in Northern California.

Announcing the death toll at a news conference, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said it was “one of the deadliest days in Texas history.”

Mexico’s President Manuel Lopez Obrador said three Mexicans were among the dead and six were among the wounded. It was the eighth worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, after the 1984 shooting in San Ysidro that killed 21 people.

Reports on social media said shots were fired at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall, in the east of El Paso City, and that shoppers were being evacuated from the mall as a precaution.

The police put out a tweet urging people to stay away from a shopping center called Cielo Vista Mall.