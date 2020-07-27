Tom Cook and Joseph Feeney Image Credit: Facebook

Dubai: An American man intends to share his $22 million (Dh80.8 million) in lottery winnings with a longtime friend Joseph Feeney because of a promise they made to each other nearly three decades ago. Tom Cook who bought the winning ticket last month at a Synergy Coop store in his hometown of Menominee, Wisconsin, in the United States of America realised he'd won while checking his numbers over breakfast shortly afterwards on Thursday. Social media users can't stop sharing the news, as many users appreciate their true friendship.

A Facebook user @Michael posted: "Friends forever, it’s hard to find such friendship these days."

Tom Cook and Joseph Feeney, who are friends for life, shook hands in 1992 and promised that if either of them ever won the Powerball jackpot, they would split the money.

Another user@ Jimmy comments: "So happy for you guys. May you guys have a great retirement."

Feeney, while talking to a news channel said that he and Cook had been playing Powerball weekly since it started in 1992 and that they'd made their split vow while dreaming of what they'd do with the cash in the initial excitement after the draw began.

Cook said neither he nor Feeney has extravagant plans and both are looking forward to a comfortable retirement, with Cook excited to spend as much time as he likes with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Talking to a news source, Cook said: "We can pursue what we feel comfortable with. I can't think of a better way to retire." The pair are now looking forward to some travelling.