Launch controllers in the firing room at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida during the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. Image Credit: AP

The Apollo 11 Lunar Module undocks from the Command Module on its way to the surface of the moon. Image Credit: AP

Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong steps onto the surface of the moon. Millions on Earth who gathered around the TV and radio heard Armstrong say this: "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." Image Credit: AP

Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. descends the steps of the Lunar Module (LM) ladder as he prepares to walk on the moon. Image Credit: NASA

Neil Armstrong reflected in the helmet visor of Buzz Aldrin on the surface of the moon. Image Credit: AP

One of the first footprints of Apollo 11 astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin on the moon. Image Credit: Reuters

Apollo 11 lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin carries equipment for the Passive Seismic Experiments (in his left hand) and the Laser Ranging Retroreflector (in his right) to the deployment area at Tranquility Base in the Sea of Tranquility on the moon Image Credit: Reuters

Apollo 11 space mission US astronaut Buzz Aldrin conducts experiment on the moon's surface on a picture taken by Neil Armstrong, after both climbed down the ladder of the lunar module . Image Credit: Reuters

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot for Apollo 11, poses for a photograph besides the deployed United States flag during an extravehicular activity (EVA) on the moon Image Credit: Reuters

Astronaut Neil Armstrong, Apollo 11 commander, sits inside the Lunar Module after he and Buzz Aldrin completed their extravehicular activity on the surface of the moon. Image Credit: AP

Flight controllers work in the Mission Operations Control Room in the Mission Control Center during the Apollo 11 lunar extravehicular activity Image Credit: AP

People sit on the lawn of the home of Stephen Armstrong in Wapakoneta, Ohio, to watch astronaut Neil Armstrong walk on the moon on July 20, 1969. Image Credit: AP

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin is pictured during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity on the moon Image Credit: Reuters