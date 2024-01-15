New Delhi: An employee of the popular teenage chat platform Discord has shared a video of herself getting laid off in the latest job cuts by the company.

Chloe Shih, a product lead at the company, recorded the moment she realised that she too was among the 17 per cent of the workforce which the company announced to eliminate last week.

Discord announced to lay off 17 per cent of its workforce, or about 170 employees, across various departments.

In an internal memo obtained by the Verge, Discord CEO Jason Citron blamed over-hiring for the decision at an all-hands meeting late on January 11.

“We grew quickly and expanded our workforce even faster, increasing by 5x since 2020,” Citron wrote in the memo.

Shih shared the video on X, saying that the experience was like a break-up over text.

She also mentioned in the clip, "I just bought a house too!".

In the video, Shih shared the mail she received from the company after getting laid off.

"Dear Choe, it is with heavy hearts that we inform you that your role has been impacted by our company-wide reduction-in-force, and your employment with Discord is ending," the email reads.

Meanwhile, a Google software engineer, who has been with the company for nearly two decades, has been laid off as part of the latest round of job cuts.

Last week, the tech giant confirmed that it has cut several hundred jobs across hardware, core engineering and Google Assistant teams.