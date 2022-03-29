Brasilia: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a military hospital in Brasilia Monday to undergo tests after feeling unwell, local press reported.
Bolsonaro, 67, who was stabbed in the abdomen during the 2018 presidential campaign leaving him with lasting health problems, was absent from an evening event organized by the Republican Party which he had been slated to attend.
“I’m sure the president is fine, it’s just some extra exams he’s doing, that’s why he’s not here,” party chairman Marcos Pereira said.