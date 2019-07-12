Jair Bolsonaro Image Credit: Reuters

Bolsonaro said at a news conference Thursday that nominating his son is, in his words, “something on my radar. Yes, it’s possible.”

He said Eduardo Bolsonaro is a friend of U.S. President Donald Trump’s children, speaks English and Spanish and has experience abroad.

The president said the nomination “would be the perfect message to Washington.”

The nomination would have to be confirmed by the Senate, and critics are complaining it would violate laws against nepotism. They also argue he’s not qualified.