Objection dismissed

An objection to Zuma running as a candidate in the election "is hereby dismmissed," the court said in a ruling handed down on Tuesday.

South Africa's constitution bars anyone sentenced to more than 12 months in jail from being a member of parliament. Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison in 2021 after being found guilty of contempt of court. The MKP's lawyers had argued that the Independent Electoral Commission failed to consider that Zuma only served a few weeks of his sentence, and was released on medical parole before benefiting from a remission of sentence and should therefore be allowed to run.