From US President Trump crying hoarse over the trade war with China to Germany’s Merkel quitting her CDU party post with dignity, world leaders spoke their minds during the past year. UK’s May warned about uncertainty if the Brexit deal failed and President Putin spoke on US internal politics impacting ties with Russia. Pakistan’s Imran Khan offered to improve ties with India. Here’s what they said:
We see that there are forces in the United States that are prepared to casually sacrifice Russian-US relations, to sacrifice them for their ambitions in an internal political battle in the United States.
We should pay greater attention to the interests of other countries while pursuing our own. Our enterprises must give greater importance to their good reputation in their global activities, while seeking their investment returns.
China doesn’t want me or us to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade and we are winning on trade, we are winning at every level. We don’t want them to meddle or interfere in our upcoming election.
I said sorry, God. If God is taken in a generic term by everybody listening then that’s well and good.
We want to move forward, we want a civilised relationship. If India takes one step forward, then we will take two steps forward toward friendship.
We should put all the negativity that has dogged our country behind us because a new dawn is upon us and a wonderful dawn has arrived.
You can see them rise a bit like leprosy all across Europe, in countries where we thought that would be impossible to see them again ... They’re saying the worst things, and we’re getting used to it. They’re making provocations.