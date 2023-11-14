Dubai: It is a make-or-break game for both India and New Zealand. With the Black Caps winning the previous semis in Manchester four years ago, there is a fear that the hosts will suffer a similar fate in Mumbai on Wednesday. Former India opener Robin Uthappa analyses the teams’ strengths and weakness and comes out with a winner. He also draws similarities between the triumphant Indian teams of 2007 and 2011. What are the similarities?
The 38-year-old also reveals the New Zealand players’ attitude on and off the cricket field. What did he say? Watch the video.