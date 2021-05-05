IPL 2021: How the Indian board can resume the games

The indefinite postponement of Season 14 of the Indian Premier League 2021 raises several questions. Will it resume? How will it resume? What about the Twenty20 World Cup? If India can’t organise an IPL during the time of coronavirus, how can they host the World Cup?

If the Indian cricket board is keen, there’s still a way to resume the IPL. And the World Cup in India may be challenging, but there are solutions. Mr Cricket UAE Anis Sajan and Gulf News editors discuss the options for the Board of Control for Cricket in India.