Watch: Grand Egyptian Museum partially opens to public

The Grand Egyptian Museum, located near the iconic pyramids of Giza, has finally opened part of its highly anticipated galleries, showcasing the world's most extensive collection of ancient Egyptian artefacts. This impressive 120-acre site, with its strategic location, has been in the making for over two decades and will eventually feature more than 100,000 items, including treasures from King Tutankhamun's tomb.

While the full exhibition of the boy-king king's treasures is still pending, visitors can explore a variety of artefacts, ranging from pharaonic statues to sarcophagi and even mummified bodies. This partial opening serves as a trial run, building on the unveiling of the main hall and stairway last year, as the museum prepares for its official opening date, which is yet to be announced.

The museum is designed to take visitors on a chronological journey through ancient Egypt, with galleries organized by dynasty, spanning from the Old Kingdom (2649-2130 BC) to the Third Intermediate Period (1070-664 BC). Once fully operational, it will be the most significant archaeological museum in the world, covering a staggering 500,000 square meters. The trial opening aims to identify and address operational challenges, including potential overcrowding, ensuring a smooth experience for future visitors.