Video: Destitute Gazans cold every night as winter approaches

The approaching winter in Gaza brings deep concern for displaced Palestinians living in makeshift shelters. Many, like Um Abed Kahlout, face dire conditions without adequate food, warm clothing, or basic necessities. The struggle for essentials such as water and sanitation compounds their suffering. Ahmad al-Razz, who has set up a tent on the beach, exemplifies the resourcefulness required to cope with limited supplies—his shelter is crafted from cloth and flour sacks.

As temperatures drop, with forecasts predicting lows around 14 degrees Celsius, the situation is exacerbated by a severe lack of aid. Basic items are either unavailable or priced beyond reach due to scarcity. With winter setting in, the humanitarian crisis intensifies, leaving many to confront the harsh realities of the season without adequate support.