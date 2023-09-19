Lebanese singer Nour Ardakani is the first Middle Eastern member of the global pop group ‘Now United,’ and it’s natural to assume that she played a tour guide for her bandmates as they touched down in Abu Dhabi for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards last weekend. But she lets us in on a secret as we sit down for a virtual joint interview with the members of ‘Now United.’
Pop group 'Now United' shines a spotlight on Middle Eastern talent and sparks a social media frenzy
The young song-and-dance group discusses their shared affection for the UAE