Caterpillars to butterflies: Witness nature’s wonder at Dubai Butterfly Garden

Home to over 15,000 butterflies from more than 50 varieties, the Dubai Butterfly Garden is located within the Dubai Miracle Garden. It is the largest butterfly park in the UAE, featuring 10 custom-made, climate-controlled domes that cover a total area of 6,673 sqm.

Visitors can spend roughly an hour exploring this enchanting destination, where they can witness the fascinating transformation of caterpillars into beautiful butterflies. The garden offers insights into these intriguing creatures, sharing exciting facts about their lives that are sure to delight every member of the family.

