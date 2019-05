Naomi Scott on representation in ‘Aladdin’: “I’m getting very passionate here!”

Actress Naomi Scott, who is of British and Indian descent, steps into the role of Princess Jasmine in Disney’s latest live-action remake ‘Aladdin’. She tells us why she grew up loving the character – and characters like Mulan – as a child, and why the ‘myth’ of diverse and female-led casts not doing well needs to be broken.