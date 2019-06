Say hello to Mama Zulekha, aka Dr. Zulekha Daud

Dr. Zulekha aka ‘Mama Zulekha’ - a moniker the veteran has rightfully earned during the five decades of her stellar medical career in the UAE - is a household name today. There is no one in the country who does not recognise her. And when we meet her for a chit-chat we know why she is loved and much respected.