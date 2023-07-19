Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was in Dubai to promote his epic romance ‘Bawaal’ with Janhvi Kapoor atop the floating hotel QE2, describes love as transformative but seems to have a problematic take on the role of women in marriages. In his eyes, women are tasked with doing the heavy-lifting in a relationship, indicating a skewed understanding of gender roles and expectations.
Bollywood star Varun Dhawan shares candid insights on love and marriage
In an interview with Gulf News, the ‘Bawaal’ team opens up on love, marriages, and life