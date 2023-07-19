Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's take on love being the eternal food for romantics and more:

If you could describe love and conflict as food, what dishes would they be?

Janhvi Kapoor: What a fun question. Love is like chocolate, sweet and comforting, and it brings warmth to your soul. Conflict is like a complex dish such as bitter gourd, that’s tough to swallow – at the same time, you can’t deny its importance and the growth it brings.



Varun Dhawan: Love is like a well-cooked biryani that’s full of flavors and takes time to perfect, but once it’s ready, it’s the most joy to experience. Conflict, on the other hand, would be like a chili pepper - tough to handle for a lot of people, and it can bring tears to your eyes, but it can add depth and character to the overall dish.



Have you ever experienced a real-life love and conflict situation that helped you prepare for this role?

Janhvi: Every relationship has its share of ups and downs, love, and conflict, so yes, experiences did shape my portrayal of Nisha, and I hope it’s as realistic as I think and feel it is.



Varun: There’s no person on earth that hasn’t experienced some form of love and conflict in their lives. Those experiences help them connect with their character and self on a deeper level. For me, it’s about drawing from those experiences to make my portrayal more authentic.



Can you share a quirky anecdote or story about love and conflict from your own life?

Janhvi: Once, I had a disagreement with a friend over a petty issue. We didn’t speak for weeks, but then one day we bumped into each other and couldn’t help but laugh at the situation. It made us realize how strong our bond was.



Varun: Well, love and conflict go hand in hand, right? But usually for me, the conflict blows over in a millisecond as love trumps conflict every time.



If love were a famous landmark or monument, which one would it be, and how would it reflect the grandeur and emotional depth of your characters’ romance?

Janhvi: Love would be the Eiffel Tower. It’s iconic, grand, and romantic: the perfect symbol for the love between Nisha and Ajay.



Varun: It would have to be the epitome of love: The Taj Mahal. Just like the monument, love is grand, beautiful, and timeless. It’s something that withstands the test of time, just like Ajay and Nisha’s love story in ‘Bawaal’.



How would you explain the concept of love and conflict to an alien who has never experienced emotions before?

Janhvi: Ha! Love and conflict are like the dual sides of a coin. They co-exist! Our ability to express emotions is what makes us sentient beings.



Varun: Hmm, I’d say love is like a force that pulls two beings together, and conflict is like the barriers that try to pull them apart. But overcoming those barriers only makes the attraction stronger.



What’s your favorite star-crossed romance and why?

Janhvi: ‘Heer-Ranjha’ because it’s a tale of intense love, sacrifice, and heartbreaking separation, reminiscent of our own epic romance in ‘Bawaal’.



Varun: It has to be ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ a classic tale of love against all odds.







