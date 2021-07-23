Dubai: Dubai Police’s intensive work and awareness campaigns have helped ensure zero cases of theft on Dubai’s beaches since 2020.
According to Colonel Hassan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Ports Police Station, incidents of theft on Dubai’s beaches dropped dramatically to zero cases, from 2020 until the first six months of this year.
The last incidents of theft were recorded in 2019 when eight cases were registered and the suspects arrested.
“The main reason behind the thefts was negligence on the part of beachgoers — leaving bags or money behind on the beach. Many tourists used to come straight to the beach from the airport, carrying their passports, cash and valuables,” said Al Suwaidi.
He urged the public to always keep an eye on their money and other valuables while at the beach, though police patrols monitor the beaches round the clock. “Beachgoers shouldn’t leave their cash or other valuables on the beach and go swimming. It is sheer negligence.”
Personnel in place
Al Suwaidi said Dubai Police have eight beach patrols, as well as undercover personnel, to catch violators. “We have 11 bicycle patrols for maritime rescue. Its fully equipped to deal with any emergency situation,” he added.
The Ports Police Station monitors Jumeirah Open Beach, Umm Suqeim Beach, JBR and Al Mamzar Beach Park in Dubai.
Dubai Police have urged all beachgoers to be careful and follow the safety measures while swimming in the sea and not to go swimming after sunset, as Dubai Municipality’s lifeguards are deployed only from sunrise to sunset.