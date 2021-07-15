1 of 10
TRY THIPTARAS SUMMER DINING OFFER: Dine at Thiptara, Palace Downtown this summer with an unbeatable offer starting at Dh225 for a three-course meal and one beverage. Choose from a wide range of Thai delicacies prepared freshly in-house by award-winning chefs. End your night with your loved ones as you watch the Dubai Mall Fountains create a magical show from the iconic Dubai restaurant. This offer is available exclusively until September 15.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 10
INDOOR SUMMER RUN: For those looking to keep fit whilst beating the heat, then head to Festival Plaza. In partnership with the Dubai Sports Council and Return to Racing is hosting its much-loved indoor Summer run this weekend. Taking place on Friday, July 16 from 7.30am onwards, runners of ages five and above will be able to participate in a 2.5km and a 5km indoor Summer run by registering online. Once crossing the finishing line and receiving a medal with a prize ceremony, participants will be able to sit back and indulge in a complimentary breakfast and coffee from the popular Swedish retailer IKEA. Plus, Festival Plaza will be offering exclusive promotions across various outlets at the mall for those who sign up. The race kicks off at 7.30am. The course will also have marshals placed at sharper turns to ensure personal safety.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 10
CHECK OUT THE SANTA LUCIA CARNIVAL AT HOTEL CARTAGENA: Dubai brunch-goers should get ready because St Lucia Carnival lands at Hotel Cartagena this month. Taking place on July 16, the city’s high–energy eatery will add extra sparkle to its infamous Friday brunch, combining its extravagant menu with celebrations to mark the annual St Lucian party. From feather headdresses to glittering gowns, guests are invited to dress up to mark the occasion. Alongside Hotel Cartagena’s award-winning brunch menu, the return of Hotel Cartagena’s famous carnival-style dancers means diners will have plenty to talk about; while resident DJ Kio will be on the decks spinning the crowd into a carnival-style frenzy. Join the beautiful madness at Hotel Cartagena’s St Lucia Carnival Brunch on Friday, July 16 from 1pm to 4pm priced at Dh395 for house beverages and Dh295 for soft beverages
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 10
DINE OUTSIDE AT GAIAS NEW AIRCONDITIONED TERRACE: GAIA, Dubai’s home-grown Greek-Mediterranean restaurant, has enclosed the garden in a stunning air-conditioned terrace. From 12pm daily, guests are welcomed for lunch or dinner under crisp blue skies, surrounded by vivid, magenta-hued bougainvillaea bursting from terracotta pots and artistic Aegean plates, reminiscent of a coastal Grecian escape. Throughout the summer months, GAIA serves light seafood specials curated by the culinary team. The Greek-Mediterranean menu features Lobsters, Clams, Langoustines, King crab and so much more.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 10
BELLA LAUNCHES NEW FRIDAY BRUNCH: In true Bella style, the team are launching brunch with a bang. The Bella Brunch will be an occurring Friday brunch and promises to tick every box for the ultimate foodie brunch experience. Delicious Italian food, a beautiful setting and top-notch entertainment are all on the agenda at this event. The brunch will be a three hour unlimited special Italian feast including dishes such as; Bella Bruschetta, Tortelli, Branzino in crosta di patata and sorpresa. The first two courses and dessert are a traditional Italian sharing concept, with a main dish chosen from the menu per person. This our-course Italian brunch is perfect for foodies. Entertainment includes a live singer and accompanying musicians. Guests are invited to turn up for the three-hour brunch anytime between 12pm and 5pm, so those who like a lazy Friday morning can take advantage of the later start if they wish. The price for the brunch is Dh325 (soft) and Dh550 (house).
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 10
CHECK OUT THE ELECTRIC CAR SHOW: Mall of the Emirates is hosting an Electric Car Show this weekend running until July 17. Held in collaboration with Evlab, visitors to the mall can explore a display of electric cars at the Central Galleria and even take part in a test drive from the mall parking around Al Barsha.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 10
GO FOR AN APPERATIVO AT BASTA!: Treat yourself to happy hour, the Italian way, by indulging in Aperitivo, daily, from 5pm to 7pm at BASTA! Inspired by the northern Italian tradition of relaxing and taking the edge off with a well-deserved treat or two after a long day, Aperitivo at BASTA! offers guests two beverages and one antipasto of their choice for DhAED.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 10
MAMI UMAMI’S TACO NIGHT: Mami Umami added a new event to their roster, taking place every Saturday Night. Enjoy a chef’s selection of six tacos along with a pitcher of your favourite salt-rimmed beverage at Dh200 per person from 8pm to midnight every Saturday.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 10
CHECK OUT An/Other by Pickl: Not only will Pickl fans be able to purchase Pickl Apparel, but they will also be celebrating 100 years of burgers. Across the 12-month opening of the store, the team will be paying homage to the burgers and brands which have defined an entire industry. It will be an educational culinary journey of a story rarely told: The Evolution of the Burger. An/Other by Pickl celebrates food, art and culture and is a space created to let Pickl fans explore, learn and try new things. The concept store will be located in City Walk and open for just one year. Once the doors close, they will never reopen.
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 10
TRY THE SUMMER SPECIALS AT SCALINI: Celebrating the zest of summer, Scalini Dubai launches a menu of seasonal specials inspired by the myths of a small archipelago of islands on the Amalfi Coast. Curated by Chef Giuseppe Giampietro, the dishes feature fresh seafood, fruits and Mediterranean vegetables. Served under the lemon tree on the temperature-controlled terrace, Scalini provides light Italian fare and a relaxed ambience. To start, guests can indulge in Fresh Burrata, served on a bed of Pink Paradise tomatoes, yellow and red cherry tomatoes, avocado, taggiasca olives and a homemade pesto sauce, followed by the Fritto Misto, fried breaded calamari, octopus, shrimp, zucchini chips served with tartar sauce alla paprika. With a selection of seafood reminiscent of summers by the Italian shore, Scalini serves Tartare Di Tonno, diced bluefin tuna on a bed of chopped avocado, marinated in extra virgin olive oil with sea salt and lime zest; as well as Oysters of the Day, and a beautiful Carpaccio di Gamberoni, a carpaccio of prawns, avocado and extra virgin olive oil, designed to be shared between friends and loved ones. The Scalini Catch of the Day can be prepared specifically for each table, with a choice of grilled, salt-baked or Guazzetto, which is served with a rich tomato sauce. Ending each meal on a sweet note, Scalini serves a selection of desserts, including whipped Pistachio Gelato, Bombolini filled with a chocolate, hazelnut crème as well as a classic Tiramisu and Crème Brulee.
Image Credit: Supplied