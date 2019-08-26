NAT-Rohingya-REFUGEES-(Read-Only)
A Rohingya woman holds her son and daughter after being moved to a refugee camp in Bangladesh. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: UNHCR’s Refugee Zakat Fund assisted 648,476 internally displaced people in the first half of the year.

According to a report released on Monday, $38.1 million was raised through global donors, surpassing the target of $26 million.

Donations received through the fund have so far helped more than 111,209 families comprising 649,476 individuals in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, Jordan and Mauritania through cash assistance.

For the first time, zakat was raised online by UNHCR offices in the UK, Canada, and a number of South East Asian countries.

In May this year, the fund also expanded its reach to cover displaced Rohingya in Bangladesh, making it the first crisis outside the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region to receive zakat assistance.

In Yemen alone, $13.5 million has been disbursed as emergency cash to support displaced families in desperate need of humanitarian assistance.

“The impact of the contributions to UNHCR’s Refugee Zakat Fund on the lives of refugees and internally displaced persons is remarkable,” said Houssam Chahin, UNHCR’s Head of Private Sector Partnerships in the Mena region.

“It is a testament of the instrumental role that Islamic philanthropy can play in the humanitarian response to displacement crisis globally. We are grateful to all individuals and institutions who continue to entrust UNHCR with their zakat and for their resolute support for displaced persons around the globe.”

UNHCR aims to substantially scale up its support through zakat funds to help a million displaced persons by the end of 2019. The target for zakat donations this year has been revised to $44 million.

Rafiuddin Shikoh, CEO and Managing Director of Dinar Standard, the growth strategy firm working with UNHCR on the production of the report, said: “The Refugee Zakat Fund has gained substantial momentum since its launch earlier this year. With its expansion to Bangladesh and already exceeding the original target of $26 million for 2019, the Refugee Zakat Fund is gearing up to showcase the impact it can have on the lives of millions of displaced families.”

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 7, 2017 a Rohingya refugee carries a child as they arrive from Myanmar through Lomba Beel after crossing the Naf river, in the Bangladeshi town of Teknaf. Some 200,000 Rohingya rallied in a Bangladesh refugee camp on August 25, 2019 to mark two years since they fled a violent crackdown by Myanmar forces, just days after a second failed attempt to repatriate the refugees. / AFP / K.M. ASAD Image Credit: AFP
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, a Rohingya Muslim woman, Rukaya Begum, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, holds her son Mahbubur Rehman, left and her daughter Rehana Bibi, after the government moved them to newly allocated refugee camp areas, near Kutupalong, Bangladesh. A team of independent investigators examining alleged violence and killings in Myanmar that caused hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to flee their homes have issued a searing critique of the United Nations' own operations in the country just as bloodshed erupted in August 2017. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin, File) Image Credit: AP
