RTA and Aramex officials receiving the Guinness World Record certificate, in front of the greeting cards in Dubai Festival City Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai has entered Guinness World Records by collecting the largest number of greeting cards from around the world under the slogan ‘Different Languages, One Message: We Love the UAE’, to celebrate UAE’s Golden Jubilee.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Aramex, teamed up to develop an innovative way to celebrate the Golden Jubilee into a global celebration in which people from more than 100 countries sent greeting cards to the UAE. Additionally, the local public celebrated the event by writing over 5,000 greeting cards that were entered in the Guinness Book of World Records.

A huge mural was erected in the middle of Dubai Festival City showing images of people from all over the world in popular costumes carrying large greeting cards bearing the event’s slogan ‘We love the UAE’, together with comments written in different languages congratulating the UAE on its Golden Jubilee. The mural attracted more than 5,000 greeting cards from students, employees and clients of the Dubai government as well as visitors to Dubai Festival City and the event’s site.

Love for UAE around the world

Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said: “The event deserves to be celebrated and supported by all departments and entities in the public and private sectors. This proves the distinguished position that UAE enjoys among the people and countries of the world.”

She added: “The initiative adds to the UAE’s tally of Guinness World Records in terms of innovative events and community-based and collective initiatives carried out with our partners in the private sector. Dubai-based Aramex has a continuous relationship with RTA in achieving the common goals such as ‘Safety and Environmental Sustainability’, besides cooperating in the fields of training and awareness to enhance the traffic safety in Dubai.”