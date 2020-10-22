1 of 14
The Palm Fountain was officially inaugurated on Thursday at the Point Palm Jumeirah. The Palm Fountain has broken the record for the world’s largest fountain with 7,327 square meters, moving the Dubai Mall Fountain to second place.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The inaugural launch event was free to attend and open to the public. The entire day included festivities and fun and competitions that ran from 4pm until late in the night.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
There was also be an array of live entertainment including multiple DJ sets, dance shows, performers, and a fireworks show.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
At 8pm on Thursday, October 22 spectators enjoyed the views of The Palm Fountain show from 30 different restaurants at The Pointe.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The first 5,000 people to arrive were given a free LED wristband that were part of the launch moment.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The Palm Fountain will have 20 shows with five different performances running daily between sunset to midnight (7pm to 12am) swaying to an array of popular songs including Khaleeji, pop, classic, international and more.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Each show will last for three minutes and will be performed every 30 minutes.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Spread over 14,000 sqft of sea water, the fountain’s super shooter will stand tall at 105 metres and come alive with over 3,000 LED lights.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
It also circulates water from the sea directly without the need of a water tank or filtration equipment.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The fountain features a high-performance audio system consisting of 86 speakers on both sides.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The attraction is the only multicolored fountain in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Artist performs during the successful Guinness World Record attempt for the Largest Fountain of the world at The Pointe at The Palm Jumeirah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
An artist performing during the launch of the World's largest fountain at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Live entertainment with dance shows and performance during the launch of the Palm Fountain.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News