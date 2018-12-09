Launched by the Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts (ADGM Courts) — the independent courts of ADGM — the digital courtroom will have the authority to handle civil and commercial disputes between different parties. With its digitised platform, the courtroom will not make use of any paper as is traditionally done during court cases, and instead will use digital screens that will display all documents relevant to the court hearing. Both plaintiffs and respondents will be able to upload all of their documents through an online portal of ADGM Courts, with the information being accessible to all parties before and during the court hearing.