Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched a national breast cancer awareness campaign to highlight the importance of early detection, and to stress the need for preventive measures.

Held under the slogan “Screen and Reassure Us”, the campaign was launched in collaboration with the Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP), represented by the Pink Caravan, and MSD International, The campaign marks International Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is observed in October according to the World Health Organisation.

As part of the national campaign, a mobile mammogram will offer screenings for women aged 40 years and older, particularly those who have not had the test in more than two years. Clinical exams will also be performed as part of the initiative under the supervision of a qualified medical professional. Additionally, the campaign will foster collaboration and teamwork across all governmental and non-governmental health entities to support MoHAP’s efforts in the fight against breast cancer.

Screening locations

MoHAP has designated five locations to conduct screening tests, including the University of Sharjah, Sharjah Mega Mall, Ajman City Centre, City Walk Dubai and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in Sharjah. Those who test positive will then be referred to the appropriate health authorities for treatment.

On the awareness front, MoHAP will continue to share informative posts and videos on its social media platforms.

National Cancer Index

“The campaign aims to promote healthy lifestyles based on innovative and sustainable methods that ensure the protection of society from diseases; thus, improving the outcomes of the national index to lower cancer mortality rates,” said Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for public health at the MoHAP. He added that although 80 per cent of breast tumors are benign and non-cancerous, it is early detection and treatment that increases the survival rate to more than 95 per cent.

Awareness campaign

Dr Buthaina bin Balila, head of non-communicable diseases at the MoHAP, said the a series of awareness initiatives will be organised in government departments to promote early diagnosis and detection of breast cancer.