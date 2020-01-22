Sharjah: An Indian woman couldn’t believe her eyes when a phone she lost in the UAE was returned to her in her home country after she sought help from the police on Twitter.
The woman had tweeted on Tuesday afternoon saying she lost her mobile phone at the Sharjah International Airport. She also posted pictures of the missing mobile phone.
A Sharjah Police officer, who spotted the tweet, swung into action and search was launched at the airport, He also got in touch with the woman and arranged for the phone to reach her in three hours’ time.
The woman, identified as A.G.B, thanked Sharjah Police for their prompt action.
In a tweet, she said, “I salute Sharjah Police ... Thank you Captain Saeed from Sharjah Airport Police .”
The Sharjah Police official said, “We are always keen to provide the best services to the public and tourists and surpass their expectations. It is part of the interior ministry’s vision to make UAE the safest country in the world.”