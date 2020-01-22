Sharjah Police find lost device at airport, despatch it to her in 3 hours

A mobile phone user browses the Internet. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Sharjah: An Indian woman couldn’t believe her eyes when a phone she lost in the UAE was returned to her in her home country after she sought help from the police on Twitter.

The woman had tweeted on Tuesday afternoon saying she lost her mobile phone at the Sharjah International Airport. She also posted pictures of the missing mobile phone.

A Sharjah Police officer, who spotted the tweet, swung into action and search was launched at the airport, He also got in touch with the woman and arranged for the phone to reach her in three hours’ time.

The woman, identified as A.G.B, thanked Sharjah Police for their prompt action.

In a tweet, she said, “I salute Sharjah Police ... Thank you Captain Saeed from Sharjah Airport Police .”