Handbag besides body suggests woman was trying to escape

Woman falls to death from fourth floor in Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: An Ethiopian woman died on Sunday after falling from the fourth floor of a building in Sharjah’s Al Qassimyah area, Sharjah Police confirmed to Gulf News on Monday.

An official said police are investigating the incident.

The woman in was reportedly a housemaid.

Upon being alerted to the incident, police and paramedics arrived at the scene on Sunday morning to find that the woman had suffered serious injuries from the fall, said the police official.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a handbag beside her body which could indicate that the woman trying to escape from the house, however investigations are ongoing.

The official said that the woman’s body was transferred to hospital, then to a forensic laboratory.

Sharjah Police are investigating what could have led to the incident, while prosecutors have ordered for an examination to be carried out on the woman’s body in the forensic lab.

Police have also summoned the family where the maid was working for questioning. Al Gharb Police Station is investigating the incident.