1 of 12
An employee instructs a woman, who pays for passing through a gate at Pozniaky station, after the city metro was reopened as part of another stage to ease the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Kiev, Ukraine May 25, 2020.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 12
Ukraine's capital on Monday welcomed passengers into its subway system after more than two months of lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 12
The Kiev metro, which normally transports 1.5 million people daily, remained deserted, with only 20 passengers or fewer in each car even during rush hour, AFP journalists saw.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 12
Posters at platforms urge passengers to observe social distancing of at least 1.5 metres (five feet) and audio messages encourage Ukrainians to "protect their health".
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 12
Above: An employee wearing a protective face mask checks a platform of Golden Gate metro station in Kiev during its reopening on May 25, 2020. | "I am happy (that the metro opened), because I spent two months at home," 65-year-old Yuliya told AFP as she emerged from one of the central stations.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 12
People wear protective face masks and practice social distancing while waiting for a train at Pozniaky station, after the city metro was reopened as part of another stage to ease the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Kiev, Ukraine May 25, 2020.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 12
Above: Commuters wearing protective face masks ride on a metro train in Kiev during its reopening on May 25, 2020. | "The virus is scary and precautionary measures (in the subway) are justified," she added, with her obligatory face mask on.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 12
People wear protective face masks and practice social distancing inside a train, after the city metro was reopened as part of another stage to ease the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Kiev, Ukraine May 25, 2020.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 12
Above: Passengers wearing protective face masks leave a train at Theatrical metro station in Kiev during its reopening on May 25, 2020. | Officers carried out spot checks of passengers' temperatures - notably those showing "severe signs of respiratory illness", Nataliya Makogon, deputy head of the Kiev metro, told AFP.
Image Credit: Agencies
10 of 12
Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko earlier announced the metro opening, in line with a gradual easing of the lockdown in the city.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 12
The Kiev subway, which was launched in 1960, is the most popular public transportation system in the Ukrainian capital. Ukraine has confirmed 21,245 coronavirus cases and 623 COVID-19 fatalities.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 12
Passengers wearing protective face masks leave Khreshchatyk metro station in Kiev during its reopening on May 25, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP