RTA offers cash prizes of up to Dh25,000 and gold bars to celebrate public transport day

Mattar Al Tayer launching the Public Transport Day celebrations in Dubai on Thursday Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: Residents in the UAE can now win gold bars and cash prizes by participating in the public transport day activities lunched by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA kicked off RTA’s celebrations of Public Transport Day (PTD) being held this under the theme ‘Travel Better, Live Better’.

Celebrations will continue until November 11 -the day marking the 5th anniversary of Dubai Tram. Several entertainment, sports and health activities will be held during the festivities for the next 11 days.

Gold bars to win

Valuable prizes highlighted by gold bars will be distributed to participants in the two categories of PTD race (2.5km and 5km). Each of the first three in both categories will get a gold bar. The races will held at the Business Bay Promenade near Dubai Water Canal at 6:30pm on 5 November. Yoga sessions on November 9 at 5pm will be held at the Dubai Internet City Lake.

Dh25,000 cahs prize

The Scavenger Hunt will be staged at 12 noon of November 8. Participation in this contest is open to individuals, including people of determination as well as teams representing public or private entities.

Cash prizes will be given to the first three winners including Dh25,000 for the first, Dh15,000 for the runner-up and Dh10,000 for the third-place. The event will be held at the Union Square Metro Station, and participants have to sign-up on RTA’s website (rta.ae) before taking part in the competition.

Dh5,000 cash prize for riders

Other cash prizes will be given to the most frequent users of public transit means from 1 to 11 November, including 6 RTA employees competing for a prize of DH5000. Ten members of the public will compete for a similar prize, and four people of determination will compete for another Dh5,000 cash prize. Holders of registered Nol cards will earn triple Nol Plus points.

“The 10th edition of Public Transport Day initiative aims to promote the role of Dubai in supporting efforts to improve the environment and encourage residents to use public transit means by educating them with the benefits of using public transport,” said Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at RTA’s Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector.

In celebration of the event, tourists and visitors arriving at Dubai Airport will be greeted by giveaways including free sim cards, Nol cards and maps of Dubai public transport network.

Airline tickets on offer

Prizes bonanza also include 9 airline tickets courtesy of flydubai, free medical check-ups conducted by Dr Nutrition and Medeor Hospital at Metro stations, along with gifts and happiness messages at Dubai Tram stations.

“Events include Golds Gym contests at metro stations. Online shopping portal Noon will offer a 10% discount to existing clients and a 20% discount to new clients through the Promo Code ‘PTD’.

Noon will also offer discount vouchers worth Dh50, smartphones, iPads, and other gifts. Canon and Grand Stores will also distribute prizes. A special edition of Nol cards will given away for participants of public transport day activities, explained the Director of RTA Marketing and Corporate Communication.

Meanwhile, Al Tayer also unveiled RTA’s unique sonic brand; a melody encapsulating RTA’s unique transit services for the people of Dubai.

RTA's Sonic Brand launch

Sonic Brand, also called audio branding, sound branding, or acoustic branding, is the practice of using auditory elements to brand your product or service. It is the use of sound to reinforce your brand identity, just as you would certain colours or words

Al Tayer attended a briefing about the sonic brand, which has become an integral part of RTA’s identity, rendering RTA the first government entity to have a sonic brand.

The sonic brand is inspired by the sounds of nature, the movement of people in Dubai, and public transport means such as the metro, tram, buses, marine transit modes and taxis. The sonic brand will be added to all communication channels of RTA such as the call centre, TV commercials, RTA films and public transport means.

“RTA’s innovative sonic brand is melodious inspired by the sounds generated by the movement of sand, sea waves and people of Dubai,” said Al Mehrizi. The launch of this sonic brand cements customer bonds with RTA’s services.