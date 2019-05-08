Juma Al Majid was honoured as the Islamic personality of the year

Highlights At the tender age of 8, used to accompany his father on pearl-diving trips.

He started his training as a trader by serving refreshments to pearl divers on the boat

He has built an business empire based in Dubai that include 40 companies

He is also known for his cultural, heritage and philantophic works

Dubai: Juma Al Majid, 89, is a leading Emirati businessman and renowned philanthropist.

On Tuesday, he was honoured as the Islamic personality of the year, in recognition of his service to Islam and charitable activities. The recognition was conferred by the Dubai International Holy Quran Award (DIQHA).

Juma Al Majid, known for his legendary business acumen, was born in Al Shandagha, Dubai in 1930.

He was shaped by the tough times he went through.

At age 8, the young Juma used to accompany his father, who owned two boats, on pearl-diving trips. He served refreshments to the divers on the boats for a few rupees, the currency in use in Dubai then.

That was before cultured pearls decimated Dubai’s pearling industry.

DIQHA • The Dubai International Holy Quran Award (DIQHA) is an annual award given for memorisation of the Qur'an sponsored by the government of Dubai. The 23rd edition of the competition began on Tuesday, May 7, and will end on May 19.



• More than 90 contestants from across the world are participating this year.

What the sea taught him

The sea taught him patience. "It was the most difficult work I have ever had in my life. But I learnt from the sea patience and tolerance," he once said.

As the local pearl-diving industry faced intense competition from cultured pearls, the young Juma kept sailing with his father. For six years, they shipped goods to Iran, Bahrain and Oman, among other places.

Showing off doesn't add anything to your name, fame and reputation. Only weak and shaky people need to boast. - Juma Al Majid, Emirati businessman

Former pearl divers were seeking work in ports as the industry collapsed.

First shop

When he turned 15, his uncle, Ahmad Majid Al Ghurair, asked Al Majid to help at his shop in Deira, which dealt in wholsesale fabrics, rice and other commodities.

After two years at the shop, Al Ghurair, spotting his nephew's business skills, decided to open a small shop that he could run on his own.

At 17, he started selling fabric, with a Rs700 rupee capital.

"They gave me fabric with some assorted goods to sell . I was not happy because it was a heavy duty and responsibility for a 17-year-old boy, who did not have enough experience to handle such a business.

Rs 700 capital Juma Al Majid started with, at age 17, selling fabric with some assorted goods.

"However, I couldn't refuse this offer — as we used to obey the elderly, whatever their decision," Al Majid recalls.

Selling ACs — when power was unreliable

In the 1960s, he bought 200 air conditioners directly from the GE dealer in Lebanon at a discounted price — the order was quite a substantial one in those times.

It took him two years to sell all the stock — there was no proper electricity supply then to power the ACs.

By the 1970s, his company was the second-largest in terms of sales of GE products, including up to 700,000 air-conditioners a year.

Along with the Al Owais, Al Ghurair, Al Futtaim and Al Mulla families — he was one of the Emirati businessmen who formed the core of gold trade between the UK, Switzerland and India.

Trust, reputation

For Al Majid, trust and reputation form the basis of any trade relationship. These, he said, are the factors behind the success of the UAE as a trading hub.

Because of trust and reputation UAE traders in enjoyed, banks in Switzerland and UK would entrust them with 500 or 1,000 kilogrammes of gold without any guarantees or letters of credit.

"We used to sell to the prices they gave and send them the money back. They never lost a dirham," Al Majid said.

After the UAE was formed as a federated union in 1971, Al Majid left the gold business as the trade and development projects the country offered greater opportunities.

Business empire

Today, Juma Al Majid has built a business empire based in Dubai.

Al Majid Group comprises more than 40 companies in engineering, retail, automotive and investment — to name but a few — across the world.

Under it also includes dealerships for a wide range of products.

These include Hyundai, Kia, Samsung and several others.

Today, Juma Al Majid also runs several charity foundations and schools. The Juma Al Majid Centre for Culture and Heritage has also played a key role in sourcing and protecting historic Islamic manuscripts from across the world.

Modest lifestyle, works of charity

Despite his business achievements, Juma Al Majid lives a rather modest life.

His modest ways comes from the teachings of his family, his culture and the teachings of Islam.

Our religion says that excessive spenders are the brothers of the devil. - Juma Al Majid, Emirati businessman

"Our religion says that excessive spenders are the brothers of the devil," Al Majid told Gulf News. "Showing off doesn't add anything to your name, fame and reputation. Only weak and shaky people need to boast."

Charity Work, from the 1950s

In the erly 1950s, Al Majid participated with his colleagues — Humaid Al Tayer, Abdullah Al Ghurair, Nasir Rashed Loutah and, with the consent of the late Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the founder of modern Dubai, established the first charitable society to help the needy of Dubai.

They established two secondary schools, one for boys in Bur Dubai, called Jamal Abdul Nasser Secondary School, the second for girls in Bur Deira, called Amna Secondary Schools.

In 1974, Al Gaz and Al Majid began work on establishing a Pepsi factory in Dubai, the National Cement Company, and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He also diversified into the carpentry and décor business.

The group has later diversified further into transport and logistics, construction, food and advertising. He also established an international investment company, Al Majid Investment.

In 1987, Juma Al Majid also established the Islamic and Arabic Studies College in Dubai.