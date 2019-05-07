Juma Al Majid Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai:

Leading Emirati businessman and renowned philanthropist Juma Al Majid has been named the Islamic personality of the year at the 23rd edition of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award (DIHQA).

The announcement was made on Tuesday night on the first evening of the annual Quran contest by Ebrahim Mohammad Bu Melha, Adviser to the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Head of DIHQA Organising Committee.

Known for his business acumen that helped him rise from humble beginnings of grocer to one of the business leaders of the UAE, Al Majid is equally known for his various philanthropic activities and service to Islam.

Apart from his business empire that includes dealership for a wide range of products, including Hyundai, Kia, Samsung and several others, the 89 year old also runs several charity foundations and schools as well as establishing Juma A Majid Centre for Culture and Heritage that has played a key role in sourcing and protecting historic Islamic manuscripts from across the world.

The 23rd edition of the competition began on Tuesday and will end on May 19.