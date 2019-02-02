Still overwhelmed after two years, Baby said, “Normally, you would capture something like this on camera, but my wife and I were too busy savouring the moment. As I took Catherine back in my arms, people around us started reaching for our little angel. They were thankful to her because the Pope had stopped to bless her, which meant they could also get a good, long glimpse of him. They were people from different parts of the world. Fortunately, some of them had taken photographs of Catherine being blessed by the Pope and they were kind enough to email them to us.”