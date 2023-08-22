Dubai: Heading outdoors? UAE residents will see mostly partly cloudy skies across the country.
According to the NCM, today, the weather in general across most parts of the country will be, 'fair in general and partly cloudy and dusty at times over some areas during the daytime.' Temperatures tend to gradually increase across the country.
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 43-47°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 24-29°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-44°C, and 34-39°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 75-90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 65-85 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.