Abu Dhabi/Dubai: A drop in temperature is expected, with rainfall also seen over the western and coastal areas of the UAE later today Saturday (November 17).
Moderate winds, meanwhile, could kick up the waves off the UAE as well as blowing dust and sand over exposed areas, weathermen warned.
The National Centre of Meteorology predicts the sea will be rough by afternoon on Saturday then very rough at night in the Arabian Gulf. The waters will be moderate in Oman Sea.
Forecasters from the NCM said the unstable weather is expected to continue throughout the weekend.
This weekend has already begun to see a drop in temperature, with Jebel Jais falling to 15.3 °C at 5am on Saturday.
On Friday, the maximum temperature in Jebel Jais was recorded at 20.9 °C.
Abu Al Abyad, an island near Abu Dhabi, posted the highest temperature in the UAE at 36.5 °C on Friday. The major cities recorded maximum temperatures in the high 20s or low 30s.