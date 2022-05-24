Dubai: UAE residents can expect dusty conditions and a drop in temperatures on Tuesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking dusty. The NCM issued yellow, red alerts to warn residents about the dusty and foggy conditions.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility. Dusty conditions are especially expected in Abu Dhabi.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust hindered visibility to less than 2000 metres. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas. This morning, foggy conditions were reported in parts of Abu Dhabi.
Temperatures are expected to decrease. On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 47°C.
Dubai is currently at 38°C with sunny skies.
Additionally, you might want to rethink your plans if you were planning to go to the beach this week as the sea is expected to be “rough” due to the wind, according to a statement by the NCM.