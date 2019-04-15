Dubai: The dam in Ras Al Khaimah has gained a great deal of attraction in the last two days after torrential rains flooded houses, blocked roads and left hundreds of residents stranded.
The trekkers and campers were trapped in Wadi Al Beih and Jebel Jais overnight and rescued on Sunday.
Latest statistics issued by the UAE weather bureau has revealed that this was the first time that Wadi Al Beih was filled to its maximum capacity since 2003.
“Wadi Al Beih was built in 1982 and recorded 247.4 mm of rainwater. The last time it held such a large capacity of water was in 2003 at 189.8 mm,” said the National Centre of Meteorology.
From April 9 to 14, Wadi Shah received the highest recorded rainfall at 247.4 mm followed by Jebel Jais at 182.3 mm, Mebreh Mountains at 119.5 mm. Falaj Al Mualla received 108.1 mm of rain while Saqr Port witnessed 88.1 mm, according to the NCM.
On Monday, the police chief of Ras Al Khaimah announced that the unstable weather has finally come to an end, and pointed out that the storm was one of the strongest to have affected the emirate in a long time.
In a statement, Major General Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police and Head of the Emergency and Crisis Management Team in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, said: “In the last two days, police received 3, 072 complaints from the public. The emergency committee is currently in the process of accounting for damaged property and urge residents to report their complaints on the number 901, which is also responsible for queries related to affected vehicles.”