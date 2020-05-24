Weather system moved across from Al Ain towards Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi

Dubai: Heavy rain and hail has been reported across the UAE on Sunday, the first day of Eid Al Fitr, with Amber warnings issued to motorists by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM first tweeted reports of light to moderate rain over Al Hayer and Kattm Al Shiklah parts of Al Ain at around 2pm. This moved on with videos of the downpours in Al Shuwaib, Um Al Ghafah and Al Faqa.

Heavy rain was then reported over Murqquab on the Al Ain Dubai Road with showers also reported in Al Madam in Sharjah. Light to moderate rain was later reported over Al Watbah in Abu Dhabi, Lahbab, Dubai, and Maleha, Mhafiz and Hamda areas of Sharjah.

Hail stones in Mira Oasis near Motor City Lee Booth

One Gulf News reader even sent a video of hail in their back garden in Mira near Motor City.

NCM later tweeted an amber notice warning of heavy rain and flash floods.