Heading outdoors? Beware, as the UAE weather will be hazy and dusty, today.
Motorists are advised to drive carefully and keep a safe distance between cars when visibility is poor.
It will also be dusty at time. The NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The National Centre of Meteorology said the UAE’s on Thursday will be, ‘hazy and partly cloudy over some areas and cloudy at times over the islands and the sea Westward by night.’
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 30 and 35°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 12-16°C.
There is an increase in temperatures across the country. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 34.6°C in Tawiyen (Fujairah).
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 27-32°C, and 19-24°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate today at 50-75 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-60 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and on Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough Westward by Friday morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.