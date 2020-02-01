Drive carefully in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi - fog is expected to effect visibility

Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Istock

Dubai: UAE residents can expect pleasant weather today.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it will be fair and partly cloudy during daytime, and will become cloudy by night over some Coastal and Northern areas.

The relative humidity will increase at night and on Sunday morning over some internal areas. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and slowly due to poor visibility on the roads; it is expected to be foggy over Al Ain and Abu Dhabi Road this morning.

We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, with a speed of 14 – 24 km/hr, reaching 34 km/hr.

The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

The current temperature in Dubai is 23 °C.