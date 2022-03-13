It’s a perfect day to head out to the beach or park with family and friends, as the weather will be clear to partly cloudy today.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) today’s weather will be sunny to partly cloudy at times over some areas.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 35 and 39°C. And, the lowest will be between 18 and 24°C. Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 40.7°C in Al Dal Shawamekh in Abu Dhabi at 2.45pm local time.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was at 17.3°C in Al Fouah and Gasyoura in Al Ain at 6am UAE local time.
It is going to be humid by night and Monday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 30 Km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.