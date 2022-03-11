Take precautions if you are heading out today as dusty weather is expected across the UAE.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) today’s weather will be hot and sunny in general and hazy at times during daytime over some areas, partly cloudy over Eastern coasts, such as in Fujairah, by morning.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 36 and 40°C. And, the lowest will be between 18 and 22 °C. Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 42°C in Jebal Al Dhanna in Al Dhafra region at 1.45pm local time.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 15.1°C in Al Fouah in Al Ain at 5.45am UAE local time.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
In the coming days, the weather will be hot and fair in general. Humidity over the coast will increase on Sunday and Monday. We can expect light to moderate winds until Tuesday.