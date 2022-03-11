Stock weather
Cloudy and windy weather in UAE Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Take precautions if you are heading out today as dusty weather is expected across the UAE.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) today’s weather will be hot and sunny in general and hazy at times during daytime over some areas, partly cloudy over Eastern coasts, such as in Fujairah, by morning.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 36 and 40°C. And, the lowest will be between 18 and 22 °C. Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 42°C in Jebal Al Dhanna in Al Dhafra region at 1.45pm local time.

NCM
Highest temperature yesterday Image Credit: NCM/Instagram

The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 15.1°C in Al Fouah in Al Ain at 5.45am UAE local time.

NCM
Lowest temperature yesterday Image Credit: NCM/Instagram

We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.

The sea will be relatively calm to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

NCM
Sea state Image Credit: NCM/Instagram

In the coming days, the weather will be hot and fair in general. Humidity over the coast will increase on Sunday and Monday. We can expect light to moderate winds until Tuesday.

NCM
Weather forecast Image Credit: NCM/Instagram