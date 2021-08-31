The weather in the UAE will be sunny and hazy today, while temperatures across the country see a gradual decrease.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be sunny to partly cloudy and hazy during daytime.
We can expect low clouds to appear over the East coast, with a chance of some clouds formation Eastward by afternoon.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 46 °C. And, the lowest will be between 25 and 30 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 46.9 °C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 14.30 UAE local time.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.